Plea after cyclist is seriously injured in a hit and run at Bearsden

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured by a car in a hit and run near Asda in Bearsden.

The incident happened around 9.35am on Friday, October 26.

The cyclist suffered a broken hip which required surgery and several days in hospital.

A police spokesperson said: “The cyclist was travelling city bound along Milngavie Road.

“On passing Asda on Milngavie Rd, he was struck from behind by an unknown motor vehicle, possibly silver or light coloured.

“This caused the cyclist to come off his pedal cycle and strike a pedestrian barrier”.

He added: “The motor vehicle failed to stop.

“As a result of this incident the injured party suffered a broken femur, which required surgery and several days in hospital.

“Any persons who witnessed this incident or have dash-cam footage are asked to contact Kirkintilloch Police Office on 101 and quote incident number 1114 of the 26/10/2018”.