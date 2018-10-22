Plans for new unit for children with additional support needs within Kirkintilloch primary school

Views of the public are being sought on plans to set up a service for children with additional support needs within a Kirkintilloch primary school.

A public meeting takes place in Harestanes Primary School on Tuesday, November 6 at 6pm to which all are welcome.

The public consultation has been launched as part of East Dunbartonshire Council’s commitment to review how children with additional support needs are educated and supported across the area.

The consultation, running from Monday 22 October until Friday 30 November 2018, seeks views on a proposal to set up an enhanced learning resource in Harestanes Primary.

During the six-week statutory consultation period, the Council hopes to gather the views of parents, carers, teachers, school staff, trades unions, Education Scotland, other professionals in the field and, where appropriate, the children themselves.

Enhanced learning resources aim to offer as much support as possible for children with a range of additional support needs in a mainstream setting within their own community.

Similar resources have recently been set up in Castlehill Primary in Bearsden and Wester Cleddens Primary in Bishopbriggs. They are currently supporting 38 children. This proposal seeks to extend the service to the Kirkintilloch/Lenzie area, and if successful, would operate from August 2019 and could support 20 pupils.

Councillor Jim Goodall, Convener of the Council’s Education Committee said, “Over coming weeks I hope as many people as possible take part in this consultation. The Council’s review of how we educate and support young people with additional support needs relies on the input of those with experience and expertise in this field.”

A consultation document, outlining the details of the proposals and explaining its educational benefits is available and there is a section for interested parties to complete and return.

It can be found on the consultation pages of the Council website at: https://www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/Enhancedlearningresource-harestanes

Alternatively, hard copies are available from Community Hubs across the area, from the Council Headquarters in Kirkintilloch or by contacting the Council’s Primary School Improvement Team on 0300 123 4510.

Once all responses are gathered, members of the Council’s Education Committee will consider the proposal.