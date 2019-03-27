Piping hot BB band scoop national title

The pipe band from 1st Bearsden Boys’ Brigade company has won a national title.

The group triumphed at the BB Scottish Bands Contest held at Hutcheson’s Grammar School in Glasgow on Saturday, March 23.

The nine-strong band was awarded first place in the Pipe Development category.

As well some piping hot music, an audience of more than 300 also enjoyed performances by brass, woodwind and pipe musicians from Largs, Wishaw, Dundee, Monifieth, Troon, Johnstone, Kincardine, Port Glasgow and Dunblane.

Scott Ellis (14), bandmaster and member of the 1st Bearsden BB Pipe Band, said: “I started to learn to play the pipes in BB only a couple of years ago.

“Having a pipe band is a great opportunity for BB members.

“The Bands Contest is a really important event because it’s a chance not just to show how good you are, but also to learn where you need to improve

“I hope to continue playing the pipes long after I’ve left the BB.”

The 1st Bearsden Pipe Band, formed in 2005, has performed at the national contest on six previous occasions. Their repertoire included tunes Bonnie Galloway and Scotland the Brave.

John Sharp, director of The Boys’ Brigade in Scotland, said: “Many congratulations to the band of 1st Bearsden. Each member and adult volunteer should be immensely proud of what they have achieved.

“Music allows young people to develop skills, provides them with an opportunity to express themselves, develop their musical talents and also work as a team.

“I believe it is so important every young person has access to quality music tuition – in schools and in the community.

“Whether in music, creativity, science, sport, social action or adventure, The Boys’ Brigade is passionate about giving young people the space to grow and reach their full potential.”

Red Hot Chilli Pipers’ Craig Munro was amongst the contest’s adjudicators. He stressed the importance of events such as BB Bands Contest and said: “These competitions are vitally important as it gives the young people so many different challenges – playing as one within the band, but also playing in front of an audience.”

There was a wide age range at the event, from seven years-old up to the age of 18. More than 12,000 young people have performed in the contest since it started in 1980.