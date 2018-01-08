Pie perfection at Neilson Butchers

Neilson Butchers in Balornock’s hand-held steak pies have been judged among the best in Scotland!

The tasty favourites have scooped a coveted Gold Award in the Scottish Craft Butchers Savoury Pastry Products Awards 2018.

The Broomton Road butchers also secured a Silver Award for their Scotch pies.

Delighted owner Ross Neilson, who runs the family business with brother Les, said the awards would give a great boost to the four-strong team and the customers who would see them as an endorsement of the business’s high quality produce.

“We are known for good quality traditional products,” said Ross, “and we have a tremendously loyal customer base who shop here for the traditional favourites such as bridies, sausage rolls and of course these award-winning pies.”

Ross bought over the former Tommy Lawson butchers business in 1988, having apprenticed and worked with the JW Galloway chain in Glasgow.

“My first job was at the Glasgow Meat Market but the early starts meant I kept falling asleep on the bus home and ending up in Gartcosh,” laughed Ross. “I guess things had to change and a butcher’s life beckoned.”

Ross Neilson was one of around 60 butchers from all over Scotland who collectively submitted nearly 300 different handcrafted pies, sausage rolls and bridies which were judged across six categories in one of the industry’s most keenly contested awards.

Douglas Scott, Chief Executive of Scottish Craft Butchers, said this year’s Savoury Pastry evaluation has seen a record number of entrants, reflecting the growing importance of independent assessment of butchers’ pastry products.

“The evaluation drives up standards year after year,” he said, “all to the benefit of the customer.

“Identifying the very best is of immense importance since these are the products that pastry enthusiasts will travel big distances to source.

“Awards are not given out lightly,” added Douglas. “Every one of the butchers recognised can be rightly proud of their products and their customers can purchase with high expectations of great taste. These awards show customers just what a high standard their local butcher sets.”