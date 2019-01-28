Peter’s pies go down a treat with judges at top competition

Another popular local firm has triumphed at this year’s 20th World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

Peter’s Bakery of Kirkintilloch impressed judges with their steak and haggis savoury pies to clinch a bronze award.

Owner Peter McDonald said: “This is a great achievement to have walked away with the bronze award, especially when we were competing with some of the biggest bakeries in the country.”

More than 80 butchers and bakers took part. Peter is pictured receiving the award from TV presenter and host Carol Smillie.