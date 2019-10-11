Persimmon wants to build 300 new homes at Muirhead

A company planning to build almost 300 new homes in Muirhead has applied for planning permission from North Lanarkshire Council.

Persimmon Homes wants to build 286 houses, plus associated roads, infrastructure and landscaping, on a site at Heathfield Farm off Drumcavel Road.

The proposed development is part of the Gartcosh and Glenboig Community Growth Area, where 3,000 houses are expected to be built according to the council’s Local Plan.

The plan is for predominantly two-storey houses with affordable housing to be constructed on the eastern and western parts of the site.

In a design and access statement submitted along with the application for planning permission, the developers state: “In summary, the proposal presents an excellent opportunity to provide a high quality new residential development with a mix of new family homes on an allocated housing site.

“The development aims to retain, where possible, key landscape features of the site as well as providing an enhanced landscape structure which includes extensive tree planting. The generous area of open space within the centre of the site and to the north will provide valuable amenity space and enhance

pedestrian movement.

“The layout will be clear and easy to navigate and will provide excellent pedestrian and cycle path connectivity within and to the proposed future development to the south and the surrounding area.

“Frontage onto open space, primary routes and secondary streets will ensure the development has a positive outlook and the new access into the development will also ensure that the proposal has an attractive and welcoming entrance.

“The design solution is an opportunity to provide a development which reflects the vision set out within the Gartcosh & Glenboig CGA Development Framework and will enable future expansion and connections to the remainder of the proposed masterplan.”

Although neighbour notifications have been sent out, North Lanarkshire Council’s website recorded no comment or objection to the proposals at the time of writing.