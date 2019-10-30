Permission delayed for 84 new homes at Kirkintilloch

Councillors agreed to delay their decision on whether to grant planning permission for an 84 property housing development in Kirkintilloch to allow for a hearing.

The proposed Persimmon Homes development at Whitegates on Lenzie Road was on the agenda for a planning meeting taking place at East Dunbartonshire Council’s headquarters in Kirkintilloch on Tuesday, October 29.

The council’s planning officers have recommended the application be granted subject to conditions including additional funding to offset the impact on schools from new families moving to the area.

Two objections to the proposals, from residents of Eastergreens Avenue, were received. These expressed concerns over loss of privacy with new flats potentially having views inside existing properties, noise and vibration during construction potentially damaging the current properties, and safety issues concerning trees on the north side of Marina Way.

However, in line with planning regulations, convener Rosie O’Neil said she had invited the applicant to a pre-determination hearing because the development was significantly contrary to the development plan for East Dunbartonshire.

Councillor O’Neill explained that this hearing would take place and a date of November 20 was accordingly set for this as a full meeting of the council was already set for that date.