Youth centre keen  to help local groups

Milngavie Youth Centre (MYC) is throwing open its doors this Saturday, March 7, to show off its range of facilities.

The trustees are keen to let local people see what is on offer.

They also hope to be able to help some organisations whose usual meeting places have been thrown in to uncertainty as a result of East Dunbartonshire Council’s hub proposals.

Despite the closure of the town hall and community education centre recently having been delayed for almost two years, the MYC board understands that groups will still want to plan ahead for future disruption, and is keen to have conversations with any group looking for a meeting space.

The centre is also building a reputation as a popular venue for children’s birthday parties and other events – the trustees will talk through your requirements.

The open day this Saturday runs from 11.30am-3pm.

Milngavie Youth Centre was set up in 2003 as Milngavie Youth Cafe. Milngavie Youth Centre was formally registered as a charity in December 2012 and East Dunbartonshire Council transferred the premises under a long term lease.