Wedding Open Day at historic Bearsden house

Couples are being offered inspiration to help make their dream wedding a reality ... in the stylish surrounds of one of East Dunbartonshire’s most iconic buildings.

A-listed Kilmardinny House in Bearsden is holding a Wedding Open Day on Saturday, February 8, between 10am and 3pm – showcasing the impressive facilities and grounds.

The event has been organised by East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust and Elior catering.

Guests can enjoy a free glass of bubbly and canapes, and there will be a chance to meet Kilmardinny’s wedding co-ordinator Chloe Halliday and the events team.

Ivory Towers will be dressing the venue to show you how it could look on your big day and a range of other suppliers will also be represented.

Councillor Vaughan Moody, Joint Leader of the council and chair of EDLC Trust, said: “If you recently got engaged or are thinking of tying the knot then why not come along to the Wedding Open Day at Kilmardinny House on Saturday, February 8?

“It’s a chance to meet the wedding co-ordinator and events team, who are looking forward to helping you make your dream wedding a reality.

“It’s also an opportunity to see the stunning building and grounds for yourself – including the garden pavilion extension, which provides a modern, flexible space able to accommodate all types of events and weddings.”

for more information, call Chloe on 0141 777 3090 or e-mail chloe.halliday@elior.co.uk. Or visit the EDLC Trust website at vwww.edlc.co.uk