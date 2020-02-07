Top charity role for Torrance man

Robin MacLellan (46) from Torrance, has been appointed CEO of Scottish children and young people’s charity, Scripture Union Scotland.

Currently the organisation’s depute chief executive, Robin will take over from his predecessor, Andy Bathgate, on April 1.

SU Scotland delivers a range of fun-filled activities and groups for thousands of young people from all backgrounds across Scotland, providing a safe space to hang out with friends and talk about life and faith.

These take place in schools and outdoor adventure centres, helping deliver the aims of Curriculum for Excellence, as well as local churches.

Robin joined the Leadership Team in 2008. A keen musician, he led music camps for the charity as a volunteer, with wife Rachael. They have three children, attend Torrance Parish Church and are involved in its youth groups.

Robin said: “It’s exciting and a real privilege to be given the opportunity to lead such a talented and dedicated team of over 100 staff and 2,500 volunteers whose work has a huge, positive and lasting impact on the lives of thousands of young people.

“I am looking forward to getting out and about round the country to see things first-hand and hear from young people as we develop our strategy for the next few years.”