Time to honour champions of local life in East Dunbartonshire

Nominations are being sought for this year’s Scotland Loves Local Awards, which will see awards presented to people including a high street hero, place leader and those leading the charge to tackle climate change.

Organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), the awards will celebrate all that is great about towns and neighbourhoods - recognising creativity and commitment towards shaping a sustainable, successful future.

STP Chief Officer Phil Prentice said: “Day in, day out people are working tirelessly to make communities across East Dunbartonshire better places to live, improving the lives of those around them. The Scotland Loves Local Awards are a chance to say thank you for all that they do.

“We need you to help us highlight the people, places and projects making the region cleaner, greener, stronger and fairer whether through design, delivery or sheer determination.”

Scotland Loves Local is spearheaded by STP with the support of the Scottish Government. The award categories are: High Street Hero (a business, organisation, constituted charity or social enterprise - including individuals associated with the organisation - which has gone above and beyond to support those around them); Place leader; Climate Town; Creative Town; Innovative Town, Streets and Spaces and Town Centre Living

Scotland’s Community Wealth Minister, Tom Arthur MSP said: “The Scotland Loves Local Awards recognise those who have gone above and beyond. If you know of a person or organisation who has made a difference, I would urge you to nominate them to receive well-deserved recognition.

He added: “The Scottish Government has committed to a £10 million Scotland Loves Local programme to help revitalise our town centres.

"As we recover from the pandemic, we are pushing forward with an ambitious agenda to deliver greater, greener and fairer prosperity.”