‘Strictly’ fun for Lenzie lass and Bishopbriggs dance partner in aid of hospice

Lenzie lass Jeanette Ward hopes to waltz away with the trophy in a fun version of a hit BBC TV dance contest – and raise funds for a great cause.

“A Little Less Strictly Come Dancing” takes place Glasgow Hilton Hotel on Friday, March 14, to collect cash for the Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice. The contest is now in its 11th year.

Jeanette, who says she hasn’t danced since her teens, will be teaming up with dance partner Graham Fox from Bishopbriggs.

Graham is a qualified Latin teacher and former West Coast Swing Champion, and has been involved with the Glasgow contest for the past nine years.

Jeanette, who is a hotel sales manager, said: “I haven’t danced since attending tap classes in my teens!

“In previous roles I had been involved in organising events for the hospice and because I was always so passionate about the work they do and have kept in touch with them they asked me to be involved in this year’s event.

“Nicole from the Hospice knows I’m a huge Strictly Come Dancing fan, so it was an easy decision for me to say yes to help the hospice.

“The work they do is pretty special and their support for bereaved families is second to none. I witnessed this first hand whilst volunteering at a Golf Day for a Pro-Golfer who sadly passed away whilst in the hospice.

“The Golf Day was to raise money for the family but also to give back to the hospice”.

She added: “I’m just trying to raise as much money as possible.”

Graham said: “Jeanette has been a wonderful partner and has really worked hard to learn her dance and raise funds for the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice – I’m sure she will deliver a fantastic performance on the night!”

Graham has taught dance throughout the UK and overseas for more than 25 years.

He said he thrives on raising money for such worthy causes and has also been involved with the “Strictly Kids” show in Glasgow in aid of the STV Children’s Appeal.

The glam and glittery event in March will be led by TV personality Carol Smillie and BBC Radio Scotland presenter Bryan Burnett.

Jeanette and Graham will be up against seven former dance champions and their partners to battle it out to raise the most for the hospice and win the all-important glitter ball trophy.

To book a place in the audience, contact Nicole Dolan at nicole.dolan@ppwh.org.uk, or call 0141 429 9889.