Special concert by Bearsden choir to support Erskine

Bearsden Choir will present a very special concert on Sunday, November 10 in Glasgow City Halls, supported by professional musicians from the McOpera Ensemble.

The choir, which has been making music together for more than 50 years, is raising money for Erskine, the charity which supports Scottish veterans of the armed forces and their families. Local housebuilder Robertson Homes has donated £500 to the cause.

Under the choir’s musical director Andrew Nunn, a special programme has been selected to honour those who served in two world wars. This will include Duruflé’s Requiem and Vaughan Williams’ Dona Nobis Pacem. It is hoped that as many services veterans and their families will join the choir at the concert.

John Wotton, chairman of the choir, said: “The City Halls provide a magnificant backdrop and I hope community members and music-lovers get behind us in raising funds for Erskine.”

Tickets are £17.50 and just £5 for students/children from www.glasgowconcerthalls.com or at 0141 353 8000.