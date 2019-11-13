Pudsey and pal visit Gartconner pupils as this year’s BBC TV Children in Need draws near

BBC Children in Need Schools Ambassador Joe Wicks visited school children at Gartconner Primary School in Kirkintilloch last week as part of his hugely popular Schools Tour programme for the charity TV extravaganza.

As the charity’s first Schools Ambassador, the visit was part of Joe’s mission to help school children across the nation get together, get active and feel good whilst fundraising for BBC Children in Need.

Gartconner is one of just 10 schools being treated to a visit from Joe.

Joe met and spent time with school children and learnt about the work they’re doing to fundraise for the charity, before delivering a fun-filled mini HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workout for children and teachers.

Joe said: “Today has been so much fun – and it’s been absolutely brilliant to see how Gartconner Primary School is getting involved with this year’s BBC Children in Need Appeal.

“There was such a buzz throughout the school, kids and teachers – both just as keen to get involved! Not only did it make the mini workout even more enjoyable, it reminded me just how much I’m looking forward to the Big Morning Move workout next Friday.

“Don’t forget…if your school hasn’t signed up, there’s still time! It’s going to be an amazing start to an amazing day – so let’s all get together and get active to raise as much as we can for BBC Children in Need.”

The Schools Tour will culminate next week with the exciting live workout on Friday, November 15 – BBC Children in Need’s 2019 Appeal day.

The ‘Big Morning Move’ will be live-streamed to schools across the nation.

Schools interested in taking part in the ‘Big Morning Move’ can find out more at bbcchildreninneed.co.uk.

Across Scotland BBC Children in Need currently funds 339 projects worth £19.4m.

BBC Children in Need’s official schools fundraising pack is still available at bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/schools.