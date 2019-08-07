Praise keeps coming for Kirkintilloch Canal Festival

Praise be - there’s no obstacle to fun at this year’s Kirkintilloch Canal Festival, with an organisation at the heart of community teaming up with organisers again.

Kirkintilloch Baptist Church will be offering a variety of fantastic family attractions ... and this year they have a new location – Peel Park.

The canal festival – organised by the council and a range of partners – takes place between Monday, August 26, and Sunday, September 1.

There will be an array of free activities arranged by Kirkintilloch Baptist Church – as part of the festival – on Get Active Saturday (Aug 31) and Gala Sunday (Sept 1), including: Nerf Adventure; treasure hunt; cage football; mobile youth club in a double-decker bus; tented children’s zone, including toddlers’ play area and face painting; range of inflatables, including a large obstacle course, pillow fights, wrecking ball and a tall slide.

Completely new this year is a state-of-the-art inflatable laser tag, with real-time scoring (using wireless technology)!

There will also be afternoon teas in the bandstand, a range of local bands performing in the park throughout Saturday and Sunday afternoon, and the church will be holding its usual services there too on the Sunday, prior to the official start.

Other activities in Peel Park include Hoots Owls, Beloved Rabbits, army assault course and more.

Kirkintilloch Baptist Church has been working with the council for a number of years, with activities usually held on the grass area in front of the police station. This year, however, it has moved to Peel Park – offering even more room for people to have fun.

Minister David Gordon said: “We are pleased to be involved and I think last year we had one of the highest footfalls at the festival, but it’s not really about numbers – it’s about being there and hoping to demonstrate that we value our local community and want to celebrate together.

“It takes an enormous amount of work and we are already recruiting volunteers, but we’re really excited once again to be ‘out of our building’ and expressing our faith in practical service. As a church we are committed to serving our community through an extensive range of youth work, running the East Dunbartonshire Foodbank, offering debt advice and a job club, etc, and so it seemed almost natural for us to get involved in what is almost certainly the biggest community event in East Dunbartonshire.”

Visit www.kirkintillochcanalfestival.org for full details of this year’s activities.