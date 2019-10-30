Plans progress for Bishopbriggs town centre space

Plans by the local community to take over vacant office space at The Triangle building in Bishopbriggs Town Centre have taken a step forward.

#BetterBriggs, an online community of more than 700 local residents, have formed a Steering Group to help progress plans for the space offered by local retailer Morrisons.

The steering group was formed after online members had their first face-to-face meeting in the venue recently.

Organisers said that although numbers were lower than anticipated, they welcomed the commitment shown by those attending.

One of the organisers, Donald Macdonald is calling on Bishopbriggs folk to come forward play their part.

He said: “I was delighted with the ideas and commitment shown by the people who came along.

“We had people interested in working in the background securing the space and others in finding start-up businesses and charitable organisation to provide local services.

“Some were also keen to run innovative community events which would bring local people together.”

He added: “This project will only succeed if people are willing to roll up their sleeves and get involved.

“Every single person – young or old – in Bishopbriggs can play their part.”

The Steering Group want to hear from local people with any particular expertise they are willing to share for the benefit of the local community.

Donald added: “The message though is that plain enthusiasm is just as important as any experience people may have.”

#BetterBriggs are holding a follow-up meeting for people who missed this meeting but still want to lend their support to the project.

The location of the meeting is still to be confirmed but will take place on Wednesday, November 6, at 7pm.