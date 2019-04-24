Plans for more Mayfest magic at Milton of Campsie

Campsie Mayfest 2019 is part of Scotland’s Voluntary Arts Get Creative Festival.

The Village Hall Trust continues its policy of promoting art and music festivals for the benefit of the community,

Organisers are very grateful to all those who have supported them, including Milton of Campsie Community Council, the Co-op and East Dunbartonshire Arts Council which allow these festivals to go ahead – and free of charge for those attending.

To kick off the festival, there’s a short Campsie Countryside Walk on the morning of Friday, May 10 – finishing at ‘The Station’ with live music and free coffee.

This year’s Mayfest will feature some great local bands, with an exciting concert by The Milngavie String Quartet on the evening of Saturday, May 11. Then there’s the traditional Sunday afternoon jazz on May 12. It is followed in the evening by the fantastic Arcara band of amazing recorders.

The ‘Open Stage’ show given by the younger generation is on Saturday, May 11, in the afternoon. To take part please contact the organiser, Michael Boyle on 01360 310 996 or 07340 315491.

There will be a free art workshop for children on the morning of Sunday, May 12, given by professional artist, Derek Gray, who specialises in caricatures. To take part call Derek on 01360 312861.

For Art-lovers, the festival offers a free exhibition of original paintings from Saturday 11, to Sunday, May 12.

Organisers are looking for volunteers. Contact Michael Boyle on 01360 310 996.