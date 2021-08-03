Outlander star Paul is boxing clever in Milngavie

Paul Donnelly Scottish actor opening new gym in Milngavie

Paul’s BXNG gym in the village precinct will offer one-to-one boxing training, small group fitness classes and will provide state of the art equipment.

Along with the opening of the new gym, Paul and his wife Natalia Celino are launching new charity In Your Corner.

It will aim to offer free fitness classes and personalised training programmes for victims of domestic abuse and youngsters suffering with mental health issues such as anxiety and bullying.

In Your Corner will work hand in hand with charities including Women’s Aid and mental health charity Back Onside to identify individuals who would benefit from expert training from the BXNG coaching team.

Paul said: “As a result of the pandemic mental health issues and cases of domestic abuse are the highest on record.

"I want to ensure the new gym offers a safe and inspiring space for people looking to get into fitness and build both confidence and self-esteem.

"Having trained professional fight scenes and actors for many years I understand the empowering impact regular training can bring to an individua.

"I feel passionate about making my gym accessible for everyone and particularly for vulnerable groups and individuals.”

Paul, who is most well-known for his recent roles in smash TV hit Outlander and The Nest, has built a successful career playing hard men roles in films such as The Wee Man, Killing Escobar and Bronson and alongside acting he choreographs fight scenes and stunts.

Paul added: “Boxing has given me so much in my career and has opened a lot of doors and I wanted to give something back and bring a new concept to the Scottish fitness industry. .

“Given that we will be welcoming people who may feel vulnerable and intimidated about training in a gym environment we are committed to creating an ethos at BXNG that is welcoming, fun and inclusive.”