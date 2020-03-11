New community space opens in former Bishopbriggs bank

Residents in Bishopbriggs have reopened a closed bank for the community to enjoy.

Members of the #BetterBriggs group were handed the keys by Morrisons for the space to become available during March.

The former Clydesdale Bank at The Triangle Shopping Centre has been re-christened #BetterBriggs Village.

Locals picked up brushes and sponges to freshen up the premises which will be used for activities to will bring the community together.

Plans are already in place for a wide variety from yoga to off-line gaming.

There will also be free WiFi as well as inter-generational events designed to get people out of their houses and down to the town centre.

Commenting on the Village opening, #BetterBriggs founder Donald Macdonald said: “The support being shown by members of the community for this challenging project is tremendous.

“We have over 700 supporters as well as a group of helpers who are rolling up their sleeves to ensure we get the most out of the space.

“We want to bring different generations together to create a better Bishopbriggs.

“Naming the unit #BetterBriggs Village was done to show the atmosphere we want to create – a space where everyone knows you and everyone is welcome.”

The timetable for activities at #BetterBriggs Village is evolving each day, to find out what’s on local residents are being encouraged to keep an eye on local social media.