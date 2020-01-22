MSP praises work of First Aid Corps team

Local MSP Rona Mackay recently met with members of Strathkelvin Company, based in Kirkintilloch, to present them with a framed copy of a parliamentary motion submitted in their honour.

The company was named St Andrew’s First Aid Corps Company of the Year 2019.

This is a new award which recognises a corps company that demonstrates high rates of volunteer participation and are active in supporting the local community. Also in offering volunteering opportunities and training to both adults and young people.

In addition, one of the members was shortlisted for Volunteer of the Year.

Strathkelvin Company has more than 25 active first aid volunteers who attend a number of duties on a weekly basis, including as first aiders, cycle patrollers and communications and duty officers.

Members of the company also provide outreach services and classes on defibrillator training and to parent and baby groups, for example, to alleviate concerns around choking.

Ms Mackay said, “It was fantastic to hear about what Strathkelvin Company, a national award-winning first aid corps company, is doing locally.

“The training they provide is invaluable; not just the training itself, but the confidence it instils, as we all know how difficult it can be to act calmly and rationally in an unexpected and frightening situation, particularly when it concerns someone close to us.

“The company members expressed the sense of fulfilment they get from learning, participating and volunteering, as well as the social benefit of being part of a tight-knit group, which was so heartening to hear about.

“Not just that, but the active Youth section offers a fantastic opportunity for young people such as Rhiannon who is interested in becoming a paramedic.”

Strathkelvin Company meet on a Monday evening in Hillhead Community Centre from 6pm-7.30pm for the Cadet Youth section and 7.30-9.30pm for the Adult section.