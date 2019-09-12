Milton of Campsie’s Laura delighted to take over as BBC news anchor

A Milton of Campsie woman has grabbed the high prestige role of presenting Reporting Scotland after the departure of Jackie Bird.

Miss Bird quit unexpectedly in April after 30 years on the show and the race to replace her has been won by Laura Miller.

The 38 year-old, who already works at the corporation as a presenter on The Nine show, spent 11 years on rival channel STV as a reporter, producer and latterly a presenter.

She even appeared in last year’s blockbuster Avengers film Infinity War where she played a reporter!

Laura, who is a former Kilsyth Academy pupil and whose mum still lives at Milton of Campsie, said: “It is an enormous privilege to be taking on this role

“It’s a hugely talented and dedicated team and I am delighted to be joining them at what is, from a news perspective, one of the most fascinating and significant times in recent history.

“I grew up watching Jackie Bird on Reporting Scotland I know I have very big shoes to fill.”

Reporting Scotland editor Jackie Houston said: “She has demonstrated an authoritative and warm presentation style, greateditorial judgement and creativity plus tenacious interviewing skills.”

These were honed at University College Falmouth after Miss Miller graduated in Scots Law and French at Glasgow University and Universite’ d’Auvergne.

Laura takes up her new role in October and continue presenting The Nine on Fridays.