Milngavie vet’s 180-mile rescue run to help abused animals

An inspirational Milngavie vet is midway through a mammoth 180-mile run to raise funds for the Scottish SPCA.

Jo Neilson a senior vet with the Scottish SPCA has taken on the challenge over 60 days to raise funds for the animal charity to coincide with its 180th birthday – completing almost seven full marathons in just two months.

Jo said: “As part of the anniversary the Scottish SPCA called upon animal lovers across Scotland to try to raise £180 each to support its work.

“I have dedicated the past 10 years of my career to animal welfare in the charity sector and decided to set myself a huge challenge to do my bit to help. This charity really is fantastic.

“It may not sound like a big challenge – I am sure a lot of people can run three miles a day.

“But I’ll be fitting it all in around my full-time vet job and being mum to two young children. It will mean a lot of 5am alarm calls and late night gym sessions but this incredible cause is worth it.”

Jo, who aims to finish her big run by the end of March, has already smashed her £180 target, raising £385 so far on her justgiving page.

She posts: “For all the kennel staff who feed, care for and love the animals every day; for the inspectors at the frontline of bringing animal abusers to justice; the rescue officers who go above and beyond to help injured animals; the education team educating future generations to prevent animal cruelty; the behind the scenes teams who keep the SSPCA running, for my fabulous colleagues in the vet clinic who work tirelessly to get the animals fit for rehoming and of course for all the animals who find themselves in our care for whatever reason, please sponsor me in this crazy, exhausting, slightly insane challenge.”

You can sponsor Jo at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jo-neilson-180miles.