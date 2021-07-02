Milngavie teen Charlie on the run in memory of inspirational man

Charlie Ronald

Charlie Ronald (14) just started his big challenge in the hot summer sunshine last week – and has already collected £530 of his £2,000 target in aid of the John Maurice Aitken Trust.

The charity was set up in memory of John, a family friend, who sadly passed away from lymphoma seven years ago.

Its primary purpose is to provide support and advancement to people in need, including current and former cancer patients and their families and carers who are suffering hardship.

Glasgow Academy pupil Charlie posted on his online fundraising site: “The significance of 40 days is that this year would have been John’s 40th birthday.”

He added: “The John Maurice Aitken (JMA) Trust was developed in memory of a very special man who was loved by so many.

"John had a big personality and an even bigger heart – he was always the first to offer his own unique advice and thrived on supporting others to help spur them forward.

"The JMA Trust’s main aim is to echo John’s attitude, particularly focusing on the aspects of life close to his heart. Their primary purpose will be to provide support and advancement to those in need within the areas of health, education, employment, public participation in sport and with the relief of financial hardship.”

Mum Claire added: “My husband is the manager of an amateur football team, St Davids AFC.

"The team captain, Joe Cranston, was a close friend of John and the charity was set up in his memory. Since then, the football team and Charlie, plus many others, started to support the Trust.

"This will be Charlie’s 5th fundraising event for the JMA Trust and will easily be his biggest challenge yet. He has previously run the Santa Dash, held two football tournaments and completed a “4 in 4” challenge, where he walked round Glasgow’s four football stadiums in under four hours.”

Charlie was recognised by The Trust for his efforts and received an award at their annual fund raising ball in 2017.