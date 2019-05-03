Milngavie Kiltwalk duo’s trek in tribute to beloved stepmum

Two siblings put their best feet forward to take part in the Glasgow Kiltwalk at the weekend in memory of their beloved step mum.

Emma and Mark Jackson decided to tackle the 23-mile hike from Glasgow Green to Balloch, Loch Lomond to raise funds for Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland.

Their stepmum Suzanne passed away suddenly after suffering a stroke in November last year.

Emma, who lives in Milngavie said: “We wanted to do something in her memory as well as raise vital funds for this charity.

“Our aim was to raise £400 but our fund now stands at £2,500, with more donations still coming in, which is fantastic.”

Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation added an additional 40% to all funds raised by every walker

Emma and Mark’s dad Gary was there to see them on the big day. Emma said: “It took us seven hours to finish the 23 miles. Fortunately I’m not too bad, still able to walk!”

Emma works at Macmillan Cancer Support and Mark and Gary work at T Clarke construction company who agreed to sponsor them for the walk, along with local firm SBJ Engineering.

This year saw a record 6,500 people taking part in the Kiltwalk trek .

You can donate to the Emma and Mark’s fund at https://glasgowkiltwalk2019.everydayhero.com/uk/team-suzanne?fbclid=IwAR2Yr0WghvvDoqmA2bWzqTwvrdAiACxoO5AdUZfnUvWBrAqES9jjImQURlc.