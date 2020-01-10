Milngavie family enjoy ride of their lives as Carnival’s ambassadors

A Milngavie family were appointed as one of The IRN-BRU Carnival’s official ambassadors and joined four other lucky superfans in receiving unlimited access to the Carnival’s centenary event.

As part of the role as an ambassador, Donna, Alec, Daniel (10) and Carrie (7) Fraser, became the face of the funfair, taking the Carnival’s social media followers along on their funfair experiences – sharing their top tips, favourite rides and stories to the Carnival’s 50,000 plus audience.

The Glasgow institution launched its appeal in November, looking for the city’s biggest Carnival fans.

Following the success of last year’s Young Ambassador search, the event opened up the competition to thrill-seekers of all ages to celebrate carnival-goers from across the decades.

As part of the winner’s package, each ambassador received the ultimate IRN-BRU Carnival package with unlimited and behind-the-scenes access for them plus three friends or family members.

Greg Cherry, managing director of QD Events, said: “We didn’t think we could find ambassadors as confident and charismatic as last year’s, but we were quickly proven wrong by the amount of amazing entries we received this year.

“Each of our winners are true Carnival super fans and we can’t wait to see what fantastic content the Fraser Family will create as part of their role.”

The IRN-BRU Carnival runs until Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the SEC. For more information, visit: www.irn-bru-carnival.com.