Ladies charity lunch for the love of Milngavie mum Angela

The friends of a popular Milngavie lady who sadly passed away from cancer five years ago are rallying around again in her memory.

Angela Conway Nicol was looked after at St Margaret of Scotland Hospice before she died.

Every year since, her friends, headed by local woman Jacqueline Willis, have held a lunch to raise cash for the hospice.

Close pal Jacqueline said: “Every year since Angela was diagnosed we have held a ladies lunch in aid of the hospice and also to remember and celebrate what a wonderful person she was.

“Local shops and businesses have been so supportive over the years.

“St Margaret of Scotland Hospice is a wonderful place with wonderful people working there”.

This year’s charity ladies lunch takes place on Saturday, April 25, at 12.30pm at Bearsden Community Hub.

Tickets cost £25 each which includes a two-course lunch and a glass of fizz.

So far, Jacqueline has sold 160 tickets and last year raised and impressive £5,600 for the hospice.

She added: “The bar is run by some of the husbands and the glass washing and tidying up is a group of our teenage kids!

“It’s a special day and we all have such fun raising money, too.”

Organisers would like to thank local businesses Besotted; Avec Panache; Fantoosh Fish; Lou’s Bake Stop; Libullela, Massimo’s and The Gold Room for their support.

More sponsors for the event are welcome.