Kirkintilloch rabbit rescue launches appeal after record intake of animals

A rabbit rescue charity in Kirkintilloch needs a helping hand after a record intake of animals to its sanctuary.

Beloved Rabbits - the only dedicated service of its kind in Scotland - has launched a fundraising appeal to help neuter and spay almost 40 rabbits.

The voluntary organisation specialises in finding new families for its residents, through fostering and adoption, and always ensures they are fixed before they go to their forever home.

The team say: “Following a large intake of rabbits into Beloved Rabbits care over the past number of weeks, we have found ourselves in a position of having 38 rabbits that all need neutered costing the charity £3,950.

“This means we’re unable to allow these rabbits to go out to their new homes as it’s our policy as a charity to ensure all rabbits are neutered/spayed before leaving us.”

Volunteers from the group - which is Scotland’s only dedicated rescue centre - launched the fundraiser on Saturday, September 28 to mark International Rabbit Day.

They work hard to provide welfare and support advice, as well as taking on rescue, rehabilitation, adoption and education roles.

For more information on their Pay Their Spay campaign, click here: https://belovedrabbits.org/pay-their-spay/

You can also visit their Facebook page as they’re sharing the stories of some of their rabbits every day while the campaign runs. Cute stuff!