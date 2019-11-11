Investigation by East Dunbartonshire Council into “inappropriate behaviour” in social work services

East Dunbartonshire Council is believed to have started an investigation into allegations surrounding “inappropriate behaviour and culture” in social work services.

A trade union has described it as a “deeply concerning situation”.

It is understood the allegations relate to alleged harassment and other related behaviours.

Ann Davie, Deputy Chief Executive of the council is understood to have written to social work staff on October 29 this year, advising them that the council had commenced the “serious investigation.”

Speaking today (Monday, November 11) Simon Macfarlane, UNISON Regional Organiser said: “This is a deeply concerning situation and it is right there is a thorough and detailed investigation.

“UNISON has been supporting members to raise their concerns and will continue to do so.

“It is vital the Council takes every step to ensure that confidentiality will be respected, there is the expected high standard of support given to those raising concerns and that all due process and natural justice is adhered to.

“Our Social Work members are tasked with the highly demanding work of supporting the most vulnerable members of the East Dunbartonshire community including at risk children.

“It is essential that East Dunbartonshire Council and the Health and Social Care Partnership provides a safe, supportive and well resourced working environment.”

The Herald contacted East Dunbartonshire Council.

This afternoon, Ann Davie, Depute Chief Executive for Education, People & Business confirmed: “We take any such allegations seriously and having been made aware of concerns in Social Work Services, we immediately launched an investigation and have been engaging with trades union colleagues on this matter.

“Our investigation will follow robust Council procedures and employees and trades unions will be informed of the outcome.”