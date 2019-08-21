Gearing up for 40th Lenzie GalaFest fun

Residents are gearing up to help Lenzie GalaFest celebrate its 40th anniversary this weekend.

Organisers hope the local community will join in what promises to be another fantastic fun day for all the family.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, August 24, at Lenzie Rugby Club and builds on the foundations set last year which saw the community rallying round to embrace several new features and attractions.

Special guest this year will be Artie of Singing Kettle fame. The gala team have partnered with one of the event’s sponsors First Bus to bring his interactive musical show, “Artie’s Tartan Tales” which is bound to be a big hit with the children.

Artie told organisers: “I really love doing shows in the community and the Lenzie Gala Show is right up my street.

“It’s a busy day for everyone so it’s nice to be able to drop in with the whole family for a wee sing-a-long.”

The introduction of two large marquees at the event this year will ensure rain won’t spoil the day.

Tony Miles community council convenor, said: “These two marquees allow us to weather proof the gala, which this year has artisan market stalls, expanded food offerings from local businesses, the exciting return of Billington’s Gin Mill and an ice cream parlour.

“The usual fairground rides will be there and there will be music, entertainment and lots for children including races and games, a magician, and storytelling.

“On the field there will be a bigger range of stalls from businesses and charities and community groups.

“There will be food a-plenty with fish & chips, hot dogs, burgers, traditional Indian street food, and of course the Marie Curie Tea Tent.”

The crowning of this year’s Gala Queen and Gala Champion took place earlier this year at Lenzie Meadow Primary School.

Gala Queen is Lucy Stevenson from Lenzie Meadow, also Gala Champion Kai Kahlon-Andrew. With Maids of Honour Sarah from Millersneuk, Morven Jackson from Holy Family and Paige boy is Jack Hood from Lenzie Meadow.

The gala procession kicks off at noon from Lenzie Station car park.

For more information, visit www.lenziecommunitycouncil.org.