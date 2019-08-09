Funds keep on flowing in for Milngavie OAPs after Fraser Centre theft

Generous local folk have come to the aid of pensioners at the Fraser Centre in Milngavie after heartless thieves raided their holiday fund.

The robbers broke into the centre overnight on Tuesday, July 23, and made off with £1,500 from a secure cash box for the senior citizens’ much looked forward to trip to Wales.

After the Herald highlighted the theft, an online fundraising page was set up by big-hearted resident Pauline Wallace and yesterday (Wednesday), the fund stood at almost £900.

Milngavie Food Hub, a local online farmers’ market, also came to the rescue and collected £150 in donations to go towards the holiday for the OAPs.

Other cash came in, including £100 from the local Friendship Circle and £100 from local painter and decorator Ian Sinclair, as well as many individual donations from people visiting the centre.

Centre chairperson Jean Pentland said: “It’s been amazing. It just shows you how many good people there are in Milngavie.

“People have been very generous in giving donations and we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone.”

Police are investigating the “despicable crime” and are looking at CCTV footage as the centre is based in the middle of the village precinct.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact them on 101.

You can still donate to Pauline’s fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pauline-wallace?utm_term=6ynA2RXPp