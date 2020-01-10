Former Rob Roy FC goalie Ronnie celebrates golden wedding anniversary

Former Rob Roy FC star goalie Ronnie McLeod knew he was on to a winner when he met his wife Jenny.

Now, 50 years later, the happy couple are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary.

Ronnie, who played with the local team during its glory days in the 1960s, and Jenny, marked their golden wedding anniversary at a special celebration at the Garfield House Hotel, Stepps, with family and friends.

The happy couple were married in November 1969 at Partick before making their home in Lenzie.

They have a daughter Gillian, son Kenneth who lives in Sydney, Australia and three grandsons.

In lieu of gifts for their golden wedding anniversary, Ronald and Jenny asked for donations to be made to Alzheimer Scotland and Charlie House at Aberdeen, a charity which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities.

Keen Herald reader Ronald, who also clocks up his 80th birthday today (Wednesday, January 8) said: “We had a nice big celebration at the Garfield and a superb response from guests to the charities, with just over £1,000 donated. We were absolutely delighted.”

Ronald started his football career with Campsie Black Watch in 1961 and after joining Rob Roy soon after, he helped the team to victory in the Scottish Junior Cup in 1962 as their talented goalkeeper.

The team also won three other cups that season, the Coronation, the Dunbartonshire Challenge and Central League Championship Cup.