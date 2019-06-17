Event-packed festival at Waterside

An event-packed festival is on at the village of Waterside this week.

First is a free illustrated talk by aerial photographer Edward Z. Smith with views of Scottish mountaintops, structures, scenery and more at 8pm, Tues. June 18 at Waterside Miners Club annex (refreshments provided; doors open from 7.30pm).

Next there’s family-friendly orienteering on Wed. June 19 – register at the bench, Moss Rd green from 5pm to 6.30pm. The funfair on the playing field starts on Wed. evening too.

On Thurs. June 20 there’s a sociable Luggiewatch pick-litter-as-you-walk event (footbridge, 7pm). On Fri. June 21 (6pm-10pm) it’s Party in the Park, with live bands (Mc4 and Satellite 10), a DJ and a bar on the playing field with the funfair.

And finally on June 22 it’s Super Saturday, with funfair, inflatables, stalls, Clan an Drumma and much, much more on the playing field. For details, see ‘Events’ on the Waterside Community Council website. Please avoid parking in the village.