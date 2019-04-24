Emma’s hospice walk in tribute to her gran

Bearsden woman Emma Workman is taking part in the Glasgow Kiltwalk again this year to raise funds for St Margaret of Scotland Hospice – as a thank you for the dedication and care her gran received.

Emma (24) completed both the Glasgow and Aberdeen Kiltwalks last year – a total of 46 miles – in aid of the hospice.

The young woman’s connection to the hospice is very personal.

Emma said: “In late 2015 my gran, Ethel MacAlister, was admitted to the hospice for her final days. She received loving care and dedication from everyone there. Myself and my family will forever be thankful for the time we were allowed to spend with my gran at the hospice.”

As a result, Emma said she is determined to help other families who are in need.

She admitted the training was pretty difficult but said the support from family and friends this year and last had been incredible.

She added: “I’m looking forward to the atmosphere of the event although I’m a lot more excited for the burger once I’m finished!”

Emma’s fundraising page is at glasgowkiltwalk2019.everydayhero.com/uk/emma-7