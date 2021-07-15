East Dunbartonshire Kids - embrace your creative side this summer with free drama and film courses

Kirkintilloch Town hall

The opportunities - both free of charge - are being offered by East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust and delivered by award-winning Production Company Visible Fictions.

The events have been funded by Museums Galleries Scotland as part of the Scottish Government’s Get into Summer programme, supporting opportunities for children and young people to socialise, play and reconnect this summer.

If you aged between 8-18 and fancy becoming the next Karen Gillan or Sam Heughan then A Play in a Fortnight could be the project to get your creative juices flowing.

The Lights Camera Action project at Kirkintilloch Town Hall from Monday 2 – Friday 6 August will see budding Steven Spielbergs aged between 12-18 given the chance to get behind the camera and create their own mini masterpiece exploring Kirkintilloch’s Heritage Quarter using mobile phones.

Working with a team of skilled filmmakers you will spend the mornings working on your own short film ideas taking inspiration from Kirkintilloch's Roman and industrial history and in the afternoon working as a group to produce a longer film.

You can choose whether to be behind the camera, in front of it or designing the sets. After a week your work will be presented on the big screen for friends and family to watch.

You will learn about storytelling, performance techniques, film editing and set design while exploring your local heritage.

Also available, running at the Lillie Art Gallery in Milngavie from Monday, July 19 until Friday 30 July July (excluding weekends), you will get to spend two weeks working with a professional director, writer, designer, and technician to present a new piece of theatre.

You will write, create, rehearse, and perform a play in two weeks with a performance for friends and family at the end.

Taking inspiration from the life and work of Joan Eardley, the performance will promenade between the Lillie Art Gallery and the outside esplanade at neighbouring Milngavie Town Hall.

You can choose to be members of the cast, backstage or writing teams and will have the opportunity to see paintings and drawings by Joan Eardley held in East Dunbartonshire’s Collections.

Councillor Vaughan Moody, Joint Leader of the Council and Chair of the East Dunbartonshire Leisure & Culture Trust, said: "These fantastic creative events are sure to capture the imagination of young people looking for something to do this summer.

"Both of these projects are free of charge and will provide a great opportunity to meet new friends, gain skills and build your confidence.

"Lunch will be provided and transport can be arranged if required. I'm sure the events will prove very popular so book up quickly."