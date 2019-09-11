East Dunbartonshire: First step on council career ladder for 18

Eighteen young people from across East Dunbartonshire have become the council’s latest recruits, successfully making it onto its much sought after and award-winning Modern Apprentice Programme.

The recruits were chosen from a pool of nearly 300 applicants to take up roles in Early Years (8), Streetscene Environmental (3), Roads & Civils (2), Joinery (2), Plumbing (1), Accountancy (1) and Electrical Installation (1).

The programme, now in its seventh year, has given life-changing opportunities to 73 young people since 2013 and the council is committed to providing them with the best experience.

Joint Council Leader, Andrew Polson, added, “Huge congratulations to our successful candidates who faced tough competition from a very strong field. The council programme is growing in popularity and has a reputation for giving young people a quality and varied start to their careers with on-the-job experience, training and college-based learning.”

Eighteen year old Jodie from Twechar, has started her Early Years Apprenticeship and will be based in a council early learning and childcare centre. She did a Foundation Apprenticeship in Social Services for children and young people during her last year at St Ninian’s High School en route to her Modern Apprenticeship.

She said: “I always wanted to work with children and have been a volunteer youth worker since I was 15.”

Joint Council Leader, Vaughan Moody, commented, “I was delighted to meet the enthusiastic young people recruited on this years’ Modern Apprenticeship Programme and I look forward to following their progress as they embark on their working lives. This programme is a fantastic opportunity, offering the candidates training whilst they earn and many of our previous apprentices have gone on to develop rewarding and successful careers.”

Chris, 18, from Milngavie, is doing his Modern Apprenticeship in electrical installation and he too is moving on from a Foundation Apprenticeship he did while at Douglas Academy.

He said: “I was really pleased to find out that I had got an apprenticeship with the council. It feels like the next logical step for me, following on from the NVQ in Systems Engineering I achieved during my fifth and sixth years.

“At school my strongest subject was always physics and I’ve been drawn to electrical work for a while.”