East Dunbartonshire Council Unite members threaten strike action

Unite the union has today (Thursday 23rd January) confirmed that its craft membership in the property maintenance services division at East Dunbartonshire Council have voted overwhelmingly for industrial action.

The industrial action ballot involved over 60 workers in the plumbing, joinery and electrical trades.

More than 98 per cent of Unite’s members on a turnout of over 80 per cent voted to take strike action, and action short of a strike, which could begin in early February. The dispute centres on East Dunbartonshire Council imposing detrimental shift pattern changes with the local authority already having notified the workers that they have been dismissed and re-engaged on new contracts.

Unite regional industrial officer, Kenny Jordan, said: “Unite’s craft membership in property maintenance services have shown their strong opposition and disgust at the proposals by East Dunbartonshire Council to impose new contracts.

“If these changes go unchallenged then our skilled members who fix and maintain vital public services and social housing will be on significantly inferior terms and conditions.

“The overwhelming mandate we have received from our membership will hopefully knock some common sense into management.

“Unite’s ambition is to resolve this dispute amicably and through meaningful talks but if this offer is not taken up then our craft members will be on strike in the coming weeks.”

The Herald is awaiting a response from East Dunbartonshire Council.