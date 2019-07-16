Diamond day smiles for Milton of Campsie’s Bill and Clarice

A Milton of Campsie couple have clocked up 60 years of wedded bliss.

Bill and Clarice Forrest, pictured at their daughter Ilse’s recent wedding, celebrated their anniversary with family and friends on Saturday at the Glazert Country House Hotel at Lennoxtown where they enjoyed a slap-up meal.

They were married at the Springfield Cambridge Church in Bishopbriggs on July 15, 1959.

Bill and Clarice have two children, Steven and Ilse; two grandchildren, Abigail and Rebekah (also pictured). Daughter-in-law is Linda and son-in-law, Tom.

The couple met when they both worked in Blackie & Son Publishers, Bishopbriggs.

Bill went on to work for Harper Collins, Bishopbriggs, until he retired.

Clarice was a popular and much loved home help at Milton of Campsie.

Aside from work Bill has been singing with the Glasgow Phoenix Choir for 60 years and is also a keen Rangers fan with a season ticket for Ibrox.

While Clarice was a volunteer with the WRI. and Woman’s Guild for many years until she had to stand down due to ill health.