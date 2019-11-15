Designs on miners’ tribute

The Auchinloch Miners’ Memorial project group is calling on local residents and people who have previously lived in the area, or who have relatives in the village, to take their opportunity make a final decision on the design for the memorial.

At Auchinloch Bowling Club on Saturday, November 16 from noon to 2pm, people will have the chance to look at the plans, view models of the two proposals for the memorial and vote on the one they would prefer to be developed.

People can also suggest what engraving they would like to see on the memorial.

Both memorial designs are in the shape of an ‘A’ to represent the name of the village and its geographical layout when viewed from above. One of the designs has a wheel at the front to signify the colliery.