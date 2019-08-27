Council want your help

East Dunbartonshire Council has launched an engagement exercise to help the decision making process to set the budget for 2020/21 and beyond.

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson explained, “Councils continue to face significant and unprecedented financial challenges. In East Dunbartonshire we have made savings of over £94 million since 2009/10 and indications are that we could face further savings of over £10 million in 2020/21.

“We want to hear what our residents think and what our priorities for the future should be?”

A consultation document that explains the financial context ahead of budget planning for 2020 with a survey to capture feedback and views is now available.

Joint Leader Vaughan Moody added, “In addition to establishing our priorities and determining where savings can be made, we want to hear what people think about charges for Council services and potential increases to Council Tax. Our budget consultation will be available online and we are also holding drop-in sessions locally.”

The budget consultation will run from August 23 to September 22 and the drop-in sessions are being held on the following dates: September 10, in the War Memorial Hall, Bishopbriggs; September 16 in Milngavie Town Hall; September 17 at Kirkintilloch Town Hall and, September 18 at Bearsden Hall, Bearsden Academy with all sessions being open between 2 and 7pm for interested parties.

The budget consultation is available online at: https://www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/council/consultations/2020-vision-budget-consultation

Copies of the printed consultation document and survey will be available in the Community Hubs in Bearsden, Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch and Milngavie from August 26. Responses can be submitted online until Sunday 22 September and either posted or handed in to one of the Community Hubs by Friday, September 20.

The findings of this budget engagement exercise will assist councillors in deciding the budget for east Dunbartonshire in 2020/21 and beyond.