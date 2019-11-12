Charity contest in memory of much loved Allander Gymnastics Club head coach

Tributes have been paid to much loved head coach of Allander Gymnastics Club Chris Rankin who passed away earlier this year.

In his memory, the club are holding a competition at the Allander sports centre next month to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity.

Chris led the local club for more than 30 years.

Jane McLaughlin of the club said: “Sadly, Chris passed away in June leaving a huge gap in the coaching team and the hearts of many coaches and gymnasts who had the privilege to work with him.

“Chris was an inspiration to many and up until early this year, was still guiding coaches and gymnasts.

“Chris joined his wife Isobel and daughter Aileen at the club in 1988. He brought a wealth of experience having coached at Glasgow Central Gymnastics Club and establishing Gemini Gymnastics Club with Pat Reith,

“He was not only a coach, but also a Scottish junior champion, tutor, judge, mentor, Chair of the men’s technical panel and Scottish Gymnastics Board member.

“Over the years not only did he coach the national squads but produced Scottish Champion Kirsty Hyam from the Allander Club as well as many elite gymnasts.

“Chris was a Men’s Artistic judge and the highlight of his judging career was representing Scotland at the 1990 Commonwealth Games “.

Last year, Scottish Gymnastics presented Chris with a lifetime achievement award. His family came from the USA and all his children and many grandchildren at the event.

Jane added: “Chris was very grateful for the care he received from the Beatson. He had talked often about organising a competition where we could raise funds.

“Our annual floor and vault competition on December 8 at the Allander will be in aid of Beatson Cancer Charity. Many of those involved have offered their services free of charge. We have also renamed this contest the Rankin Memorial in memory of Chris and his wife Isobel. Clubs from all over Scotland will attend the contest. Raffle prizes are much appreciated. Please allandergc@googlemail.com”