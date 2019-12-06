Celebrations mark 100 years of Bishopbriggs Boys’ Brigade

Members of 182 Glasgow Boys’ Brigade Company, based in Bishopbriggs have clocked up their centenary with a memorable weekend of celebrations.

The celebrations took place at Kenmure Church with former members attending from all over the world, including Dubai and Germany.

A Malaysian BB company on a tour of Scotland also paid a visit.

A spokesperson from the local unit said: “The Malaysian visitors were delighted by the vast array of items, mapping the organisation’s history, and proudly received commemorative badges.”

She added: “It was quite incredible to see so many people of all ages and backgrounds in one room, all with the common link of the Boys’ Brigade”.

The display in the church hall included everything from expedition ice-axes to band instruments and trophies, as well as more than 700 photos charting the activities and development of the unit in Bishopbriggs and beyond.

Former member, Ali Laing, now a national leader at the Baptist Union of Scotland, spoke to a packed Kenmure and the company’s youngest and oldest members cut the celebration cake with the company captain.

Members of the unit’s talented pipe band entertained local people on their way to the thanksgiving service at the church with the skirl of the pipes and the beat of the drum.

Another highlight of the weekend was the Centenary Dinner, at the nearby Eagle Lodge, attended by around 100 members and ex-members.

One of the organsiers said: “Conversations were picked up exactly where they left off years ago. Many recalled the friends they had made, the fun they had at annual BB camps under canvas and the post-match agony of playing competitive football on red-ash pitches.

“Many of the ex-members spoke of how the BB shaped them as leaders, equipping them with the life skills to be successful.”

The 182 Glasgow Boys’ Brigade is a thriving, modern company. It meets on Wednesday evenings in Kenmure Parish Church, Anchor Boys (P1-P3) and Junior Section (P4-P6) at 6.30pm and Company Section (P7-S5) at 7.45pm. See www.182bb.co.uk for more information.