Bishopbriggs hotel event raises £4,500 for cancer care

East Dunbartonshire people turned out in force to support a hotel’s first “Glitz & Glam Ladies Lunch” in aid of Breast Cancer Care Scotland recently.

An impressive £4,540 was raised from ticket sales for the event held at the Eagle Lodge Hotel in Bishopbriggs.

Special guest was Glasgow comedian Isobel Rutter, who has had treatment in the past for breast cancer.

Ann Inglis from the hotel, said: “Isobel has suffered herself with this illness and realises the importance of supporting this cause.

“She was a fantastic guest and had everyone in the room in stitches.

“The event was hosted by Colin Scougall, who is a veteran host for Breast Cancer Care events.

“We would like to thank everyone who came and all the businesses and friends who helped provide some great prizes for a raffle and silent auction.

“Our music entertainment was provided by The Jersey Notes and they were fantastic. The whole room was up dancing from start to finish and a really great time was had by all.”

Eagle Lodge owners Rahul Randev and Pravesh Ranev said they were delighted to host the event at the hotel.

They added: “This is such a worthwhile cause.

“We all know someone who has been affected with this illness and we thought it would be good to raise a little to help this great charity.”

Staff at the Eagle Lodge are pictured handing over the big cheque to representatives of Breast Cancer Care.