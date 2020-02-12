Bishopbriggs choir concert benefits CHAS to tune of £33,000!

Talented singers and musicians at a Bishopbriggs-based choir hit the high note once again for charity – raising an incredible £33,218 from their annual concert.

This brings the total raised from Springfield Cambridge Festival Chorus and Orchestra’s concerts over the years in aid of Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) to a staggering £370,000.

The latest Christmas concert at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall in December dazzled the audience once again, led by musical director Alan A. Craig.

It proved to be another spectacular evening of festive music dynamically performed by the 160-voice chorus, junior chorus, Springfield Vocal Ensemble, full orchestra and guest soloists.

A spokesman for the choir said: “CHAS is a cause close to our hearts. The event showcased the ‘Springfield sound’ in the presentation of ‘A Christmas Moment’. The amount raised is a testimony to the concert and the pleasure and generosity it inspires. Every seat in the concert hall was filled.”

Maria McGill of CHAS said: “I want to thank the chorus and orchestra for their continued and incredible support of CHAS.

“This ongoing support means a great deal to all of us at CHAS and ensures that we continue to reach more children and families, and support them through the hardest of times.”

She added: “As for the evening, the music was as ever, terrific and wonderful to experience the concert hall at capacity and once again loud with voices of the audience.”