Bearsden: Kate's top role with Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons

Kate has taken up the top spot

The new President of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) has committed to dedicating her 2021-22 presidential term to making connections that count between the RCVS and the veterinary professions, as well as wider society.

Dr Kate Richards was confirmed as the 150th RCVS President at the College’s 2021 AGM. Her investiture makes her the 10th female President of the RCVS and the first to lead an all-female presidential team with Senior Vice-President Mandisa Greene and Junior Vice-President Melissa Donald. She brings with her a large array of professional experience having worked in clinical farm practice, in the pharmaceutical industry and as a senior civil servant in non-veterinary roles.