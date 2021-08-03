Bearsden: Kate's top role with Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons
Dr Kate Richards formerly attended Bearsden Primary for four years and then Westbourne School for Girls. This paper covered her becoming a Queen’s Guide with a front page feature on February 11, 1977. And here she is on the front again for a very different reason.
The new President of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) has committed to dedicating her 2021-22 presidential term to making connections that count between the RCVS and the veterinary professions, as well as wider society.
Dr Kate Richards was confirmed as the 150th RCVS President at the College’s 2021 AGM. Her investiture makes her the 10th female President of the RCVS and the first to lead an all-female presidential team with Senior Vice-President Mandisa Greene and Junior Vice-President Melissa Donald. She brings with her a large array of professional experience having worked in clinical farm practice, in the pharmaceutical industry and as a senior civil servant in non-veterinary roles.
She said: “I am excited about my presidential year, thankful for my connections, my iceberg of support. My priority is to encourage Connections that Count, making sure we look after ourselves so that we can build vibrant purposeful and powerful connections across ours and allied professions for the good of animal and human health and welfare, for our communities, society and the environment.”