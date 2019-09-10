Bearsden curry chef Raj’s tartan touch impresses the Queen

Renowned Bearsden curry chef Raj Bajwe impressed the Queen when she honoured him with an MBE.

Raj (56) the owner of the former Spice Garden and ex Cafe India manager, met Her Majesty ata glittering investiture ceremony at Holyrood Palace recently.

She presented him with his award for services to hospitality and charity.

Resplendent in traditional costume, Raj’s turban included a band of Scottish tartan.

He told the Herald: “It was wonderful to meet the Queen and she told me she really liked the Royal Stewart tartan on my turban. It was such a great day”.

Kenya-born Raj worked as general manager at Glasgow’s famous Café India curry house – serving a glittering array of celebrities including Billy Connolly, Michael Jackson, Sean Connery, Keanu Reeves, Mel Gibson and Elton John.

The proud dad-of-two said: “It is such a tremendous honour to receive this MBE and I’m calling it my ‘poppagong’ from the Queen.

“When the letter came through the door, tears came to my eyes. I moved to Scotland when I was four and have worked in Indian restaurants since I was 13 when Sultan Ansari gave me a start at the Shenaz in Glasgow.

“I cannot thank my sister Ranjip enough for nominating me. She told me I am a working class man who has done so much for charity and helping make Glasgow the curry capital of the UK.

“I’ve been lucky over the years to have served so many famous Hollywood stars but I’ve never met royalty.”

Raj travelled to the ceremony in Edinburgh with wife Kamaljeet and children Ruby, (7), and one-year-old Aaron.