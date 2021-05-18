BBC's 'Style Fixers' hit Bearsden charity shops

BBC TV Style Fixers visit Bearsden

Style Fixers, on the BBC Scotland channel, features Alannah Carson and Jamie Grandison, who love finding fashion gems in second-hand stores. They live for repurposing and upcycling, turning the drab and dated into fabulous and on fleek.

By day best friends Jamie and Alannah are make-up artists. By night they source and make costumes for drag shows where Jamie is the star act. Fresh looks are key on and off stage.

In their new make-over series, Jamie and Alannah each take on someone looking for some style inspiration. With a budget of £30 to spend in second-hand stores, and some simple upcycling, they will prove that you don’t need to flash the cash to look ‘bangin’.

In their pop-up studio, they will transform people’s style, giving them confidence they never knew they had. When the makeovers are complete, their clients decide who’s done the best job, and these fiercely competitive best friends know there can only be one winner.

But it is all done with a sense of fabulousness and fun. Says Jamie: “We thrive on drama…and competition.”

And Alannah adds: “So we are goin’ head to head on someone whose look needs a little love.”

The series with the duo, who are from Edinburgh, was recorded in Glasgow where they were in a cohort bubble for filming and were allowed special access to closed shops. Among the areas they scoured for second hand bargains to upcycle were Shawlands and the Merchant City but they also made a foray to Bearsden.

Said Jamie and Alannah: “We couldn’t BELIEVE the amazing items we came across! We were literally spoiled for choice!”

The shops they visited in Bearsden included Marie Curie and Oxfam