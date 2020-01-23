Appeal to help replace blaze-hit classroom for Robroyston pupils

A crowdfunding appeal has been set up to help rebuild a school’s outdoor classroom which was destroyed by fire.

Police are investigating the blaze at Wallacewell Primary School at Robroyston last Saturday.

The outdoor classroom of Wallacewell Primary School caught fire around 9pm on January 18 and was razed to the ground.

Yvonne Beattie has set up the fundraising appeal.

She posted online: “Unfortunately, vandals burnt the schools ’unique’ outside classroom to the ground recently.

The children and staff are devastated as it was used by everyone and they have no funding to rebuild this.

“The kids and staff would be elated if we could raise enough funds to have it rebuilt.

“Can you please donate - there’s no minimum - every little helps.”

So far, the crowdfunding page has raised £812 towards its target of £1,500.

Children used the room as a playroom during playtime and before classes.

To donate to Yvonne’s appeal, visit https://www. justgiving.com/crowdfunding/yvonne-beattie?utm_id=107