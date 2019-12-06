All the fun of festive fair at Bishopbriggs

There has been festive fun galore for the community of Bishopbriggs and Auchinairn in the run up to Christmas.

More than 300 children enjoyed a free visit to Santa’s grotto in the town library and received a special gift each.

There was also free face painting, craft stalls, tattoos and face painting.

A local spokesperson said: “Bishopbriggs Library and Bishopbriggs Community Council worked together to provide a great start to Christmas for the community of Bishopbriggs and Auchinairn”.

In addition to Santa’s grotto, organisers say more than 1,000 people enjoyed a range of festivities in Bishopbriggs Library, a local funfair and stalls.