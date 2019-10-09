50 Bishopbriggs residents put forward ideas for community use of Triangle building

More than 50 people demonstrated their community spirit at an open viewing of the Triangle building at Bishopbriggs on Wednesday evening.

Morrisons supermarket at Bishopbriggs has offered the local community the use of the old council offices in the town centre building

The supermarket and the Facebook community group #BetterBriggs organised last week’s event to let people see the space that’s being offered to the community.

#BetterBriggs founder, well known local community campaigner Donald Macdonald said ideas and requests to use the space during the evening were “diverse and exciting”.

They ranged from Befriending services to community banking, to an indoor civic space. People attending also identified parts of the building that could be used for artist studios, workshops, therapists and business startups.

Afterwards, Mr Macdonald said: “The enthusiasm on display was fantastic. You could see people looking around the space and imagining what their idea would look like.

“People had obviously been giving this opportunity some thought and the questions posed showed a level of understanding of the task ahead.”

He added: “The best offer of help was the lady who said she’d be happy to just clean the windows – something we will need for our Winter Wanderland event early next year.”

Since it was set up recently , the #BetterBriggs Facebook group now has more than 600 members.