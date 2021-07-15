250 janitor, cleaning and dinner staff jobs at risk as East Dunbartonshire Council launches restructure

School cleaner

The employees affected include janitors, dinner staff and cleaners, many whom are already at the bottom of the pay ladder at the council.

The council says the review follows “an agreed process” with the trade unions UNITE and the GMB – but this has been “vehemently” denied by union officials.

The Herald understands that the total number of posts in the 700-strong facilities management team will in fact increase. But 250 workers in the team have been told by letter that their roles don’t “match” in with the new structure and they are at potential risk of redundancy.

Possible redeployment to other roles within the new team structure or elsewhere, the Herald has been told, would almost certainly see workers losing out financially.

Trade union officials have expressed shock over the volume of staff affected in the review, and are concerned that it “disproportionately” affects amongst the lowest paid in the council’s workforce.

A spokesperson for the GMB union told the Herald: “We are aware there is a review of facilities management currently taking place in East Dunbartonshire.

"This review has NOT been agreed by the trade union and as always our number one objective would be protecting our members employment rights.”

The Herald contacted the council about the review’s risk to jobs and if their lowest paid workers faced a wage cut.

In response, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, Thomas Glen, said: "The Council has consistently engaged with Trade Unions throughout the ongoing service review.